Mamata Banerjee should resign taking responsibility for Bhangor violence: Abdul Mannan

Lashing out at the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for its “failure” to tackle the violence over the construction of a Power Grid sub-station at Bhangor, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Abdul Mannan today demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation.

“The state government totally failed to tackle the situation. Why is the TMC trying to forcibly take away land from farmers? Have they forgotten Singur and Nandigram? Why is the chief minister silent and why has she refrained from visiting the troubled area?,” the Congress leader asked.

“The chief minister is also the home minister of the state. Two persons have reportedly been killed in police firing. I demand that the chief minister immediately resigns taking responsibility for the violence in Bhangor,” Mannan said.