Mamata Banerjee Rs 11 lakh BJYM leader bounty row: WB CM reacts, says ‘Who are you to stop me?’

Mamata Banerjee reacted by saying she is regularly targeted with offensive words and that criticism will only help her and her party progress. (PTI)

A day after Yogesh Varshney, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM – it is a BJP youth wing in W Bengal) announced a Rs 11 lakh bounty for anyone who beheads West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress’s founder reacted on Wednesday by saying she is regularly targeted with offensive words and that criticism will only help her and her party progress. Banerjee while addressing a public rally in Domkal of Murshidabad district, further questioned who is anyone to stop her. “I participate in Durga Puja. I also participate in Eid, I go to church. Who are you to stop me?”, Hindustan Times quoted her as saying.

Meanwhile today Parliament strongly condemned a statement by a BJYM youth wing leader, with the Centre saying the state government was “free to take legal action” against him. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: “I strongly condemn such type of statements. State government is free to take appropriate legal action on this issue”.

Also, leaders cutting across party lines today condemned the BJP-linked youth leader’s announcement and demanded his immediate arrest. Opposition parties including Congress, Left and SP, also supported TMC on this issue and condemned the incident, while, BSP supremo Mayawati termed it as a serious matter and said that BJP should not just condemn the statement, but should also take action.

Varshney announced a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for West Bengal CM’s head after the police in West Bengal used batons to disperse a rally raising slogans in praise of Lord Rama on Hanuman Jayanti yesterday.

(With inputs from PTI)