  3. Mamata Banerjee releases list of those who lost their lives standing in long queues after demonetisation

Mamata Banerjee releases list of those who lost their lives standing in long queues after demonetisation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has tweeted a list of 112 people who had lost their lives standing in long queues outside ATMs and banks after Centre's demonetisation move

By: | New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2016 5:53 PM
Since the step was taken by the governmnet, the West Bengal chief minister has constantly protested the way it was implemented. (PTI) Since the step was taken by the government, the West Bengal chief minister has constantly protested the way it was implemented. (PTI)

In a fresh attack against the Centre on the issue of demonetisation, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has tweeted a list of 112 people who had lost their lives standing in long queues outside ATMs and banks since November 8, when the Centre had banned old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 in its measure to curb black money and corruption from the country.

Since the step was taken by the government, the West Bengal chief minister has also along protested the way it was implemented, saying that the step has caused problems for the people of the country.

Story under development

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top