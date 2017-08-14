Mamata Banerjee rejects Centre’s directives, says West Bengal schools to celebrate Independence Day in their own way

The state government had rejected a format for celebrating the Independence Day suggested by the Centre. (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that schools in the state were celebrating Independence Day according to their choice and in their own special way. The state government had instructed all schools not to follow the Centre’s circular on creating a ‘mass fervour’ around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s New India Mission and taking a ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’ pledge, ANI had reported earlier. It had also rejected a format for celebrating the Independence Day suggested by the Centre. The circular said, “It has been decided by the state School Education Department that Independence Day 2017 will not be celebrated in this manner.”

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had promoted BJP’s campaign on Sunday for a corruption-free India. “Prime Minister Modi has given a clarion call to observe ‘Sankalp se Siddhi’ from 2017 to 2022 to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the Quit India Movement to the 75th anniversary of Independence,” he told ANI. After the circular by the West Bengal government surfaced, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said, “Mamata Banerjee has been opposing the Centre’s policies and initiatives even when they ought to have been complimented and welcomed. It is high time to stop politics over patriotism.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudesh Verma said, “This is a format that has been evolved over the period of time. For any function of national significance, there is a proper format, a proper procedure that needs to be followed. It has been devised because it inculcates patriotism and it brings a kind of uniformity. Nobody should oppose for the sake of opposing it.”

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, on the other hand, told the Indian Express that the state government was not bound to follow all the instructions of the Union government. He said that West Bengal did not need a lesson on patriotism from the BJP and Independence Day would be celebrated in the same manner as every year.