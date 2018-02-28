Mamata Banerjee orders prompt repair of former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s house

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today asked his officials to expedite the repair works of former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s residence in South Kolkata and clean up the area promptly. (PTI)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today asked his officials to expedite the repair works of former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s residence in South Kolkata and clean up the area promptly. Banerjee also asked his officials to expedite handing over ownership rights of the flats among all residents in the government housing estate, where Bhattacharjee resides with his wife Mira Bhattacharjee. The Bhattacharjee household had earlier complained of disrepair of the housing estate where he lives in a rented flat. A local reporter today pointed out to Banerjee that no repair work was taken up at the former chief minister’s house.

“I don’t know why this has happened. This should’nt have been done. He (Buddhadeb) is sick and he needs comfort,” Mamata told reporters at her office in the Assembly today. “I signed the file six months back for giving ownership rights to all residents of that government estate,” she said. Bhattacharjee, who is unwell of late, resided in the same flat even before he became the chief minister.