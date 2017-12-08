Mamata Banerjee nephew Abhishek Banerjee files defamation suit against Babul Supriyo

After Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee filed a defamation suit against Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo, the Kolkata civil court on Friday passed an interim injunction on the minister from making any derogatory or defamatory statement against the former. (ANI)

After Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee filed a defamation suit against Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo, the Kolkata civil court on Friday passed an interim injunction on the minister from making any derogatory or defamatory statement against the former. The City Civil Court Judge Apurba Sinha Roy restrained Supriyo from making any “derogatory comment or defamatory statement” against Banerjee, who is also the president of the Trinamool Youth Congress, till January 6, 2018 when the matter is likely to be taken up further hearing.

As per the report, the court also directed that notice be served on the BJP leader to show cause within a fortnight from the receipt of the same as to why the interim injunction granted today will not be made absolute till disposal of the suit. Abhishek who is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had alleged that the Union minister of state for heavy industries and public enterprises had made derogatory remarks and insinuations against him at a press conference at Asansol on November 30. In his defamation suit and prayer for injunction he has mentioned this. Abhishek’s counsel Sanjay Basu said that the suit claimed that the allegations were made to cause “severe damage” to Banerjee’s reputation and goodwill.

Earlier Abhishek in November had sent a legal notice to Mukul Roy, who quit the TMC to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the veteran politician had made “false” statements against him and demanded an apology. Trinamool Congress’youth wing chief had said, “I have filed a defamation case. The matter is sub-judice. Please wait for the verdict. I have full faith in the judiciary. People of Bengal have already given them a befitting reply in the ballot box, now wait for the court to do the same.” Abhishek had moved the City Sessions Court, a day after a court in Alipurduar district showcaused Roy for allegedly violating an order passed by it. “This is an attempt to destroy my goodwill with lies. If any allegations are proved correct, I will quit politics. Else Mukul Roy should leave the state,” Banerjee had said inside the court.