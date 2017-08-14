Mamata Banerjee: NDA is a government of agencies, by agencies, for agencies; people scared

Taking a jibe at the NDA government, Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that it has become a government of investigative agencies. (PTI)

Taking a jibe at the NDA government, Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that it has become a government of investigative agencies. While talking to media Banerjee said that people are scared and afraid of the ‘agency politics’ because this government has become a government of the agencies: agencies of the government, by the government, for the government, The Indian Express reported. She added that according to her this ‘scare politics’ will not be a success. Banerjee said, “The problem is this, if you talk to them quietly, personally, they will say something. But not in public…. They will say please don’t allow us to say all this, otherwise I will be raided by the income tax, otherwise, CBI will chase me. Otherwise, ED will chase us.So this is the phenomenon nowadays.”

TMC chief further said that by looking at politicians fighting, no one, except those who praise the government have been left out. “Look at all the politicians fighting…You tell me…one person you show me, who has been left out? Only those who flatter them are left out…We know we have to face this battle every day. Sometimes, when democracy has to fight with autocracy, what can be done? We have to fight, somebody has to,” she said.

Banerjee also indicated that in an attempt to forge a grand alliance of the Opposition parties to oust BJP in 2019, she is ready to partner with Congress and CPM at the national level despite their local rivalry in West Bengal. As per the report by The Indian Express, Banerjee favored the induction of Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the united opposition camp, even suggested that Congress should drop its reservations with AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal under the united opposition.