Mamata Banerjee meets top industrialists, bankers in Mumbai

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met top industrialists and bankers here as part of a roadshow for the fourth edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit being held in Kolkata early January. After meeting Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani last night, Banerjee today met State Bank chairman Rajnish Kumar, Kotak Bank’s Uday Kotak, Jindal Group’s Sajjan Jindal, Godrej Group’s Adi Gorej, developer Niranjan Hiranandani and Edelweiss group chairman Rashesh Shah, among others. Banerjee was accompanied by her finance minister Amit Mitra and senior officials.

Bengal had held a roadshow with diplomats from over 30 countries in New Delhi to promote the fourth edition of the summit in mid-September. Diplomats from Australia, Austria, Indonesia, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sweden, Thailand and the UAE, among other countries, attended the roadshow. The third edition earlier this year had participation from 29 countries.