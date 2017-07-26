Mamata Banerjee heartwarming gesture for PM Narendra Modi; know what made Trinamool chief rise above politics

The heartwarming gesture came in the wake of PM Modi visiting the Biswa Bangla stall and spending a lot of time looking at handmade blankets. (PTI)

In a surprising gesture, the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has sent a handmade blanket as a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The heartwarming gesture came in the wake of Prime Minister Modi visiting the Biswa Bangla stall in Ahmedabad and spending a lot of time looking at the handmade blankets. When this reached Mamata’s ears, she immediately ordered a special blanket be sent to PM, the Indian Express reported. The relation between the Centre and the West Bengal government soured after Modi announced demonetisation. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier called Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘totally arrogant’ in a diatribe against the BJP government over demonetisation. She earlier tweeted “Modi babu, you are totally arrogant. You are responsible for 120 plus deaths,” according to PTI.

Earlier on July 21, Mamata had announced that her party would hold an “Oust BJP from India” programme from August 9 to August 30 after alleging that the BJP had “failed on all fronts” including keeping good relations with foreign countries, especially neighbouring ones, as per PTI. The West Bengal Chief Minister said in a rally that “the Centre is trying to browbeat us with Saradha, Narada cases, but we are not afraid of it. None of us is guilty. We will not bow our heads.” Bannerjee also added that the TMC would file a defamation case against the CBI and other central agencies for “harassing and defaming” their leaders.

In a sharp attack, Prime Minister on November 20, 2016, had said political leaders behind multi-crore chit fund scams are attacking him as they have been hit hard by demonetisation, making an apparent reference to Mamata Banerjee. “I know what sort of people are raising their voice against me? Does the country not know whose money was invested in chit fund business? Lakhs and crores of poor people invested money in chit funds. But with the blessings of politicians, crores and crores of rupees have vanished,” Modi said as per PTI.