Mamata Banerjee has West Bengal in her heart: L N Mittal

UK-based Indian steel magnate L N Mittal today described West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a “very passionate” leader having the interest of her state “in her heart.” “I met her today for the first time. Despite all the political events we read in the newspapers, I was very impressed with her. She has West Bengal in her heart and is very passionate,” Mittal, the billionaire industrialist and chairman and CEO of world’s largest steel company said in an interaction with the alumni of St Xavier’s College here today. Mittal said she wants to deliver for the state. Praising the St Xavier’s University campus vicinity at New Town, he compared it with Canary Wharf of London where all the offices are located. “Very impressed with what I have seen here,” the Arcelor Mittal CEO, who had graduated from the College, said.