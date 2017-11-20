Mamata Banerjee has a problem with Aadhaar card linking; what she had to say

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been very vocal in her opposition to the Aadhaar card linkages. (PTI)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been very vocal in her opposition to the Aadhaar card linkages and the same was again highlighted by her on Monday. Banerjee while talking to reporters today said that linking Aadhaar is a problem as details are being put on websites which is dangerous for freedom of expression, society and the country at large. “Linking of Aadhaar is very problematic. In name of Aadhaar card, details are being put on websites, which is dangerous for freedom of expression, the society and the country. Why they did this I don’t know. Some people feel happy even after doing bad things,” she said. Earlier, on October 25, the Bengal CM had said that she will not link her mobile phone number with Aadhaar even if her phone connection gets snapped. “I will not link my Aadhaar with my mobile number under any circumstances. If the authorities want to disconnect my phone let them do it. The Centre is interfering in the rights of the people and violating their privacy. Aadhaar number should not be linked with one’s mobile phone,” Mamata said while speaking at an extended core committee meeting of the Trinamool Congress in October.

Moreover, Banerjee also asked her party members who were present at the meeting not to link Aadhaar to their mobile numbers. “I am not bound to make all my personal conversations public. We will take up this issue inside and outside Parliament. If need be, we may fight it legally too. The Centre has unleashed an autocratic rule in the country and terrorising everyone. If you dare to raise your voice against the Centre, they will use I-T, ED and CBI against you,” Mamata alleged. She said the Trinamool would protest even if all its party leaders were sent to jail. The West Bengal government had moved the apex court against the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes.

Following the plea, the Supreme Court on October 30, slammed the West Bengal government for filing a plea against Aadhaar. The apex court asked to how can a state question a Central law. The Supreme Court observed that anyone can move the top court in a personal capacity but the state cannot question Central law. The plea was listed for hearing before a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan. “How can a state file such a plea. In a federal structure, how can a state file a plea challenging Parliament’s mandate,” the bench of judges said.