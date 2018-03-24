Mamata Banerjee hails Mayawati stand on SP-BSP pact

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Welcoming BSP leader Mayawati’s statement that the BSP-SP pact in Uttar Pradesh won’t be affected by the Rajya Sabha poll results in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she is with her and this is a mission for India.

“I welcome the views expressed by Mayawati-ji today. We are strongly with her and @yadavakhilesh in this mission for the nation,” Mamata tweeted.

The BJP on Friday bagged nine Rajya Sabha seats it contested in UP. One remaining seat was claimed by the Samajwadi Party, while the BSP’s lone candidate backed by the SP and others lost.

Mayawati alleged the BJP tried to create a divide between the two parties (SP and BSP) by indulging in malpractices to defeat her party candidate.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had also called off victory celebrations for his party nominee Jaya Bachchan to be held in the state capital on Saturday as a sign of solidarity with the BSP.