Mamata Banerjee government knows there is no case against me, says BJP leader Roopa Ganguly

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Roopa Ganguly, who has been issued a notice in connection with a child trafficking case, has maintained her stand that she is innocent and that the West Bengal Government is hell-bent on denting her reputation. Speaking to ANI, she said, “This started in January or February this year, they were just trying to dent my reputation and they will try to dig it up whenever they find the chance.” Adding to that she said, “The chargesheet that the Police was supposed to produce was given to us only a month back. We couldn’t even take out the copy of the chargesheet as they were not ready to give the chargesheet.”

She further stated that the state government is fabricating charges and knows that it does not have a case against her. Blaming the Chief Minister for bad authorization, Ganguly said that in the desperation to throw BJP out, the ruling party is not able to handle the situation. She also said, “The state machinery is so misused and Mamata is trying to control the administration but there are always good people in the society.”

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal had sent notices to Roopa Ganguly and party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in connection with an alleged child trafficking case. Besides Ganguly, the notice, under Section 160 CrPC, has also been sent to Vinayak Mishra and Prashant Saree.

The CID also summoned Kailash Vijayvargiya and Roopa Ganguly to appear before it on July 27 and 29. As per the reports, one of the accused in the case had sought help from both the political leaders for the renewal of the license of a shelter home that was allegedly working for international child trafficking racket. The accused reportedly also offered expensive gifts to Vijayvargiya and Ganguly in return for the favours.