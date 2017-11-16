Mamata Banerjee escorts Shah Rukh Khan in her small Santro car to airport; see how star shows respect

It is very well known that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee are very close. (Twitter)

It is very well known that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee are very close. Shah Rukh has once also confessed that Banerjee sends him a rakhi every year and he eagerly waits for her wishes on Raksha Bandhan. Kolkata has become a second home for Jab We Met Sejal star and he was recently in the city for the inauguration of the Kolkata Film Festival. Interestingly, after the inauguration, the actor got a ride back to the airport in Banerjee’s Santro car. Khan was seen sitting in the back seat of the Bengal CM’s hatchback. In the video, it can be seen that after King Khan gets out of the car he touches ‘Didi’s’ feet- a way to show respect and take blessings from elders. Recently, Shah Rukh shared a picture of himself with Banerjee hugging each other. He captioned the picture as,”Too much fun and love at KIFF 2017. Love my Kolkata & as always the warmth of @MamataOfficial…U r the sweetest.”

Meanwhile, on November 10, curtains were raised at the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival with the screening of Iranian film ‘Yellow’. Altogether 143 films from India and abroad are planned to be screened in the eight-day festival which was inaugurated at the packed Netaji Indoor Stadium. Megastars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan, besides British filmmaker Michael Winterbottom and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, were present at the inaugural function.

Mamata Didi dropping off SRK in her small car ???? Wonder how long ago @iamsrk travelled in such a vehicle ? @quizderek pic.twitter.com/LbVrkLQY9v — Pratap Bose (@pratap_bose) November 15, 2017

“The KIFF has become the landmark for showcasing best cinema across the world and he is happy to be back in a city which always holds special memories,” Bachchan had said during the inauguration. Bachchan, who deliver the main address on the inauguration, also mentioned the Rajesh Roshan composed ‘Chukar mere man ko’ song which was shot in the same Netaji Indoor Stadium, the festival inauguration venue, for the film Yaarana. From Tagore songs to Baul songs, he described how Bengali culture had influenced the music in Hindi film industry for ages.

Acting legend Kamal Haasan said his heart swelled with pride to be considered family by the people of Kolkata. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, actor Kajol, singer Kumar Sanu were also present on the stage along with a galaxy of Bengali film personalities including 23rd KIFF chairperson and veteran actor Sabitri Chatterjee. The event will end on November 18th.