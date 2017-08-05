Mamata Banerjee congratulates Venkaiah Naidu on winning the Vice Presidential election

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday congratulated M. Venkaiah Naidu on his election as the new Vice President of India.(PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday congratulated M. Venkaiah Naidu on his election as the new Vice President of India. “Congratulations to Venkaiah Naidu ji, who will be our next Vice President. We wish him well,: she said. “In the tradition of our democracy, Gopal Krishna Gandhi ji fought this election with dignity for certain ideals… we will continue to believe in these ideals and take them forward,” Banerjee said. Naidu, 68, a Minister in the Narendra Modi government and earlier in the one led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, defeated the combined opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi by 272 votes.