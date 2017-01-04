Mamata Banerjee believes in ‘dandatantra’, alleges BJP

Condemning the attack on the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata, Singh asserted the incident shows the kind of violence Mamata and TMC is perpetrating in Bengal. (REUTERS)

Countering the allegations levelled by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee post the arrest of Kolkata Uttar MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said it will remove ‘bhrashtachar-bandi’ and ‘gunda-bandi’ from the Trinamool Congress-ruled state. BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh said the law will take its own course no matter what the TMC chief says in favour of her arrested leaders.

“If Mamata Banerjee wants to say it’s going to be Trinamool-bandi, let me assure her that BJP is determined and we will remove their ‘bhrashtachar-bandi’ and ‘gunda-bandi’ from Bengal,” Singh told ANI.

Condemning the attack on the state BJP headquarters in Kolkata, Singh asserted the incident shows the kind of violence Mamata and TMC is perpetrating in Bengal.

“This is not respect to democracy. She has been elected to a democratic country in a democratic state. But what she is showing is she doesn’t believe in ‘loktantra’, she believes in ‘dandatantra’,” he said. BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya’s house was allegedly attacked last night by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers protesting against the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. The police have registered a case in this regard.

Bandyopadhyay’s arrest has unleashed intense clash between the BJP and TMC workers in various parts of West Bengal.

Stones were pelted at the BJP headquarters in Kolkata, leaving several of its workers injured. Bandyopadhyay was arrested hours after he appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for interrogation in connection with this scam.

“I have come to clarify my position on whatever questions they have,” Bandyopadhyay told ANI prior to entering the CBI office. The Congress Party yesterday termed the arrest of Bandyopadhyay as a ‘political vendetta’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government against his political opponents.