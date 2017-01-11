Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Narendra Modi, says TMC isn’t afraid of riots, rakes-up Godhra

“India’s PM has become a salesman for a company, 40% shares of which are owned by a blacklisted Chinese company,” she said. (PTI)

In a sharp attack on Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister is working to benefit a company, 40 per cent shares of which are owned by Chinese firm. “India’s PM has become a salesman for a company, 40% shares of which are owned by a blacklisted Chinese company,” she said. Mamata alleged that Central Bureau of Investigation is working at the behest of the Prime Minister. “CBI is no longer an independent agency. It is ‘Conspiracy Bureau of India,” she said.

“They thought TMC is made of soft mud so even rats can dig it. We fight with tigers,we won’t get rattled by rats,” said Mamata Banerjee. “We are not afraid of rioters, Modi babu. He has not taken any lessons from Godhra riots,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that several persons have opened fire at TMC’s party office in Paschim Medinipur’s Kharagpur leaving 5 people injured.

Earlier in the day, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had also trained guns at Modi, and said that PM is spreading fear in the country. “Congress philosophy says ‘daro mat’, and the other philosophy says ‘daro aur darao’,” Rahul Gandhi said. Rahul Gandhi said that Congress’ hand symbol can be found everywhere, he added that the symbol means daro mat (don’t fear).

“Found Cong’s symbol in shiv ji, Gurunanak, Buddha, Mahavir’s pictures. Asked Karan Singh ji what does it mean?He said ‘daro mat’,” Rahul Gandhi said. “I asked him how is that and what does it mean? He said ‘daro mat, sachhayi ka saamna karo’,” Rahul added.