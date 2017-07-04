Mamata Banerjee alleges Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi threatened her like a BJP block president

The chief minister further said that Tripathi misbehaved with her as if he was a Bharatiya Janata Party block president(PTI)

Putting grave allegations against Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the former threatened and insulted her over the phone. The chief minister further said that Tripathi misbehaved with her as if he was a Bharatiya Janata Party block president, Press Trust of India reported. “I have never been humiliated in this manner in my entire life… I felt like resigning from my chair after the manner in which he spoke with me,” Mamata was quoted as saying by CNN-news 18. The West Bengal Chief Minister further said that she did not come to power with Governor’s blessings. Lambasting the Governor, Mamata added, “I came to power with the blessings of the people… If he is holding a Constitutional post, so do I. He cannot speak to me like this… he cannot take sides of only one group… I am deeply hurt.” The chief minister openly alleged that the Governor pays more heed to complaints lodged by state BJP leaders. “He threatened me.. he insulted me today (Tuesday). He cannot do it. He is a nominated person. I have told him you cannot talk to me like this. I am an elected person,” an angry Banerjee was quoted as saying by IANS.

Earlier, Mamata and Tripathi had a face-off in December last year. Banerjee reacted by saying that the governor was speaking in the “voice of the Central government”. Tripathi, who said, “Every person should take care in making allegations against a responsible organisation like the Army…Don’t let down the Army. Don’t defame the army” – was reacting to West Bengal CM’s claims that the Army had carried out an exercise in the state, including near the state secretariat, without due communication with the government and in spite of an “explicit denial of permission” by the Kolkata Police. However, later army had countered Banerjee’s allegations terming them as false and said that due protocol had been followed.