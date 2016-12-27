Mamata Banerjee: ‘Narendra Modi government became baseless, total faceless after going cashless’

“Modi ji had promised ‘achhe din’. Is this the achhe din he had promised,” Mamata Banerjee said today. (PTI file)

Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister, today said that Modi government has become “baseless” after trying to make the country go cashless. Addressing media after a meeting of the Opposition parties to form a common agenda to protest against demonetisation decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee said “demonetisation is a mega scam. It is the biggest scam after independence.”

“Modi ji had promised ‘achhe din’, is this the achhe din he had promised,” the West bengal CM said, adding that all opposition parties will make a “common minimum programme” to fight against demonetisation and Modi government.

Mamata Banerjee claimed that 92% villages in the country do not have banks. She asked how can the poor survive when banks are not giving money. Banerjee also alleged that Modi government has totally destroyed the federal structure of the government. “They (government) do whatever they feel like. The federal structure of the country has been totally destroyed,” she said, adding the present situation in the country is not just like “Emergency” but it is “Super Emergency.”

Banerjee was one of the first opposition leaders in the country who launched a loud attack on Modi government after demonetisation. She had even organised protest in Delhi along with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal but couldn’t achieve the desired success. Speaking on the occasion, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi once again attacked Modi government. He said that December 30 deadline for demonetisation is about to end but the situation across the country is still the same. Rahul said, “The motive of demonetisation has completely failed.”

Earlier, the Congress had sent invites to all parties to participate in today’s meeting. However, JD(U), Left parties and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) declined to attend the meeting, letting speculation of a break-up in opposition unity.

Rahul surprised many by saying that he wants to stand with PM Modi in the fight against corruption, provided the latter come clean over allegations of personal corruption against him as well as take action against the real black money holders of the country. Banerjee asked if the Prime Minister would resign when cash situation doesn’t improve after December 30. “If things remain unresolved even after 50 days, will PM Modi take responsibility to resign as PM of the country?” she asked.

(With agency inputs)