Mamata Banerjee accuses centre of conspiracy against her government

Coming down heavily on the Narendra Modi-led Central government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused it of hatching a conspiracy against her government to create an atmosphere of unrest in the state. “The state government is elected by the people, so is the Central government. Why would the Central government hatch conspiracies against a state government? We demand an answer for that,” Banerjee said at a public meeting in East Midnapore district’s Nandakumar. “There has been constant non-cooperation from the centre. In spite of the court order, the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) has not been sent to Darjeeling,” she alleged.

Banerjee claimed that according to her sources, there has been a discussion at the central level of withdrawing the two companies of central armed forces from the state’s Jhargram. “Are they trying to incite unrest in those regions as well? We will stop these attempts at all cost,” she asserted. Holding border security is under centre’s jurisdiction, the Trinamool Congress supremo accused them of opening the border to let the outsiders in and create a riot-like situation at certain places in the state. “The border is under the jurisdiction of the centre. The border of Darjeeling is guarded by the SSB, while Bangladesh border is guarded by the BSF. How can the border be opened for outsiders to come in and create a riot-like situation?” Banerjee asked.

Accusing the Modi government of trying to stoke the fire of unrest everywhere, she appealed the people of Bengal not to fall prey to the conspiracies of the separatist forces in the state. “Whether you are a Hindu or a Muslim, a Sikh or a Christian, do not fall prey to their conspiracy. Beware of them. Remember wherever they go, their only job is to stroke the fire of unrest,” she said. Banerjee further alleged that incidents in other countries are being circulated through social media platforms like Facebook as incidents in Bengal in order to mislead people.

“An incident in Bangladesh’s Comilla was portrayed as an incident in Bengal through Facebook while some have used clipping of a Bhojpuri film and claimed them to be actual incidents of violence happening here. “We respect Facebook but not the Fakebook,” she added.