Mamata Banerjee‏ remembers J Jayalalithaa in touching note on first death anniversary

Former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: Express archives)

On her first death anniversary, former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa was remembered by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today. The WB CM took to her social media account and shared a post saying, “Solemnly remembering former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa on her first death anniversary. We miss her so much.” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka President B.S. Yeddyurappa‏ also shared a post to pay homage to the late former CM. He wrote, “Remembering former CM of Tamil Nadu Selvi J. Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary. I’ve always admired her courage, conviction & bold administration. The political developments in Tamil Nadu in the past one year reminds us of the need for a towering leader like Jayalalithaa.”

J Jayalalithaa took her last breath on this very day last year. She was a big name in the world of politics and also remained the unchallenged queen of Tamil cinema for nearly 30 years. Reportedly, Jayalalithaa was known to have dominated the south Indian film industry and she was also the highest-paid female actor in India between 1965 and 1980. Born on February 24, 1948, Jayalalithaa had acted in over 120 films across several languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. She had made her debut in the industry while she was still in school in the year 1964 with Kannada film Chinnada Gombe. The film, directed by BR Panthulu, gave her a solid launch pad for her acting career. The film was remade in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

While Jayalalitha tried to make her way in various other languages, she remained majorly in Tamil films and then made her debut in Kollywood in the year 1965 with Vennira Aadai. Despite its shortcomings, Jayalalithaa’s 1973 film Suryagandhi was way ahead of its time. The film talked about empowering women at a time when women were expected to live on the terms set by their husband.