Malnourished children in India: Tech helped identify 12,000 kids; Maneka Gandhi hails corruption-free practices

Minister for women and child development Maneka Gandhi has hailed the technological advancement in feeding the malnourished children in the age bracket of 0-6.(IE image)

The government is speeding up its efforts towards helping malnourished children in the country and has credited technology along with corruption-free practices – accountability and transparency – in the system for identifying around 12,000 malnourished children, according to Women & Child development Ministry. Women and child development Minister Maneka Gandhi has hailed the technological advancement in feeding the malnourished children in the age bracket of 0-6.

“The system of feeding children under the Anganwadi system was an area ridden with leakages and siphoning. The Ministry has inducted massive use of technology for real time monitoring so that these leakages can be removed”, Maneka Gandhi tweeted.

The system of feeding children under the Anganwadi system was an area ridden with leakages and siphoning. @MinistryWCD has inducted massive use of technology for real time monitoring so that these leakages can be removed: Smt @ManekaGandhiBJP. #AntiBlackMoneyDay — Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) November 8, 2017

As per the statement by Women & Child development Ministry, the staff of 50,000 anganwadis use smartphones for Aadhaar based registration, daily attendance, record of feeding, record of health etc, which has not only eliminated ghost beneficiaries but also removed the corrupt practices.

Gandhi also pointed out that her Ministry has been working to crackdown corruption by transparent flow of funds. “WCD Ministry was the first to fully get on board the Public Finances Management System. This not only enables all funds to be transferred directly to the target bank accounts but also monitors the utilization of these funds centrally. The Ministry also operates 14 schemes where funds/services are given to individuals & institutional beneficiaries. All the schemes have been put under DBT System, which is Aadhar seeded”, the women and child development Minister tweeted on the occasion demonetisation anniversary, that was labelled as ‘anti-black money day’ by the NDA government.

.@MinistryWCD operates 14 schemes where funds/services are given to individuals & institutional beneficiaries. All the schemes have been put under DBT System, which is Aadhar seeded: Smt @ManekaGandhiBJP. #AntiBlackMoneyDay. — Ministry of WCD (@MinistryWCD) November 8, 2017

Meanwhile, the Ministry statement also stated that to streamline the process of receiptd of proposals as well as disbursal of funds, it has created an NGO portal & every NGO has to apply through this portal. It is also linked to the Darpan portal of NITI Aayog.