Malls, hospitals in South Delhi charge parking fee illegally, SDMC to take strict action

There are several malls and hospitals in South Delhi that have charging parking fee illegally, according to report. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to take stringent action against these malls and hospitals, according to Indian Express report. It has been learnt that 18 of 20 malls inspected by district commissioners under the jurisdiction of the south corporation are charging parking fee illegally. The standing committee of the south civic body has directed all district commissioners to prepare a report on all such malls and hospitals, and seal them if they do not follow norms.

“We have served notices on those charging parking fee from visitors despite directions issued by the civic agency last year to not do so. Further action will be taken after I get the report in seven days,” said chairman of the standing committee Bhupender Gupta. Most malls and hospitals cannot charge parking fee from visitors as they were allowed additional floor area with a rider that they will allow free parking in their basements. They are not allowed to conduct commercial activities in the basement either. Gupta told district commissioners to find an ‘immediate solution’ to the problem.

Leader of the Congress in south corporation, Abhishek Dutt, said, “Why do we take action against street vendors who set up stalls illegally on roads, but not against mall owners? What message are we trying to send — that we don’t act against the rich?” He added, “Most malls in south Delhi are not just flouting parking norms but have also encroached space. They have blocked walkways by setting up additional stalls to earn money. There are also cafeterias in the basement.”

Earlier on July 3, the Delhi High Court had sought the AAP government’s stand on a PIL alleging that commercial activities inside the open area of two popular south Delhi malls could pose a risk to public safety if there was a fire or an earthquake. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the Delhi government, the DDA, police, fire department, the Select City Walk and DLF malls, seeking their responses by August 31. The court also sought status reports from the authorities.