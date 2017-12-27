Malegaon Blast 2008: Sadhvi Pragya, Lt Col Shrikant Purohit discharged under MCOCA

Sadhvi Pragya discharged under MCOCA. (IE)

In a big relief, Sadhvi Pragya, Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahikar and Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit on Wednesday were discharged under MCOCA and 17, 20 and 13 of UAPA and Arms Act. However, Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Col Purohit will be tried under UAPA section 18 and other charges of IPC. Both of the accused to be tried under sections 120 B, 302, 307, 304, 326, 427 153 A of IPC, along with section 18( conspiracy) of UAPA. Next date of hearing is on 15th January in special NIA court in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, all accused are already on bail and will continue to be on bail. All previous bonds and sureties are to continue according to the special court. Special NIA court in its order said that Sadhvi Pragya Singh cannot be exonerated of conspiracy charges as she was aware about the motorcycle being used for the conspiracy

On court dropping MCOCA charges against Lt Col Shrikant Purohit, Special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said the benefit of the doubt has been extended to them due to contradictory statements filed by two different investigating agencies.

On September 29, 2008, two bombs fitted on a motorcycle exploded in Malegaon, killing seven people and injuring over 100. Sadhvi Pragya was arrested in October that year and Col Purohit in November and both were charged with plotting the blasts as part of a pro-Hindu group, Abhinav Bharat.

The investigation by Maharashtra ATS was led by Hemant Karkare. The initial breakthrough was achieved by tracing the owner of the motorcycle to Surat. This led the ATS to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, a former ABVP activist. With the probe taking ATS officers to Pune, Nashik, Bhopal and Indore, Army officer Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit and retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay were arrested, and the role of the outfit Abhinav Bharat came to light, along with a key role played by a self-proclaimed Hindu seer, Sudhakar Dwivedi. The ATS probe found a conspiracy hatched by the accused, allegedly in retaliation to jihadi attacks.