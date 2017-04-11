Malayalam to be made mandatory in Kerala schools? Here’s why CM Pinarayi Vijayan made this move!

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (IE)

It’s official now – the Kerala government has promulgated an ordinance to make Malayalam mandatory in schools. This is an unusual move because unlike other states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala has always adopted a more liberal approach towards language related issues. However, all schools in Kerala have now been given a clear indication by none other than Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ”Teach Malayalam or face consequences.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized that there should be no restrictions placed on campuses about speaking Malayalam. He made it clear that schools which did not comply with this direction would face consequences. A press note that was issued by the Kerala Chief Minister’s office with details on the Cabinet meeting indicated that the government had noted that some schools in the state placed restrictions on speaking in Malayalam and teach the language. It was also mentioned that Malayalam is not being taught in border districts and the decision pertaining to promulgating the Ordinance was taken forward in this context.

While teaching or speaking in the Malayalam language has never been mandatory in the state, Pinarayi Vijayan had indicated his government’s intention to do so on the very same day that he had taken oath as CM.

Most Keralites are likely to welcome this move, but it may put several schools in the state in a bit of a difficult spot with regard to implementing this newly introduced move by the government. This move is likely to impact all government, aided, AICSE and CBSE schools in the state.