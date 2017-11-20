Malayalam actress attack case: Will Manju Warrier now be made witness?

Manju Warrier, leading actress

The latest update in the Malayalam actress attack case is that actor Dileep, who is currently out on bail, is likely to be named the 8th accused by the Special Investigation Team as per Manorama News. The charge sheet is expected to be filed tomorrow and is likely to comprise of over 200 statements of the witnesses and 450 documents.

The big question that has been buzzing for quite some time now is whether Manju Warrier, Dileep’s former wife and leading actress with a ‘superstar’ status in South Indian cinema, is likely to be made a witness in the case. However, a report in today’s Mathrubhumi News indicates that this is unlikely as local reports suggest that Manju Warrier has expressed reservations regarding the same despite legal counsel recommending that she can be made a witness.

Dileep, leading actor-turned-producer, had been arrested on July 10 and Kerala High Court granted the actor bail on October 3. Stringent conditions had been imposed on the actor. Last week, the actor had sought relief from the Kerala High Court for permission to attend the inauguration of his restaurant chain ”Dhe Puttu” in Dubai. He had earlier surrendered his passport in Angamaly court as per the bail conditions that were placed by the Kerala High Court in its October 3rd order.

READ: How this leading actor landed in jail in relation to actress attack case

According to Manorama News, the Special Investigation Team is likely to oppose this move soon. Mathrbhumi has also reported that the police are likely to request a special court to speed up the proceedings of this case and are mulling a separate case against the actor for allegedly producing a medical certificate that turned out to be fake.