Malayalam actress attack case: Special food, personal aide and VIP treatment for actor Dileep? Jail department initiates probe

Following allegations of VIP treatment being given to the actor Dileep, the jail department has initiated an inquiry into the same.

In a report by Manorama News, it has been revealed that actor Dileep allegedly enjoys ”VIP” treatment in jail. According to the online news report, he has been allotted an aide from Tamil Nadu to prepare his food. Not just that, the actor’s food is specially prepared from the jail kitchen where it is cooked for the prison officials after the jail inmates are back in their cells. Following allegations of VIP treatment being given to the actor, the jail department has initiated an inquiry into the same. It is unusual for any prisoner to be allotted an aide except when they are seriously ill and unable to look after themselves in the cell. Manorama News has reported that Dileep goes to the jail kitchen to eat only after everyone else had their meals. It has also been reported by Manorama News that bypassing the DGP’s orders not to allow any visitors except immediate family members to visit Dileep, the prison officials allowed a very close friend of the actor to visit him. Now, an internal inquiry has been announced to probe whether there has been any shady deal struck to enable the same.

According to local news reports in Manorama and Mathrubhumi, the conspiracy to attack the Malayalam actress was first hatched in April 2013 and the first round of discussions had taken place in Room No 410 in Hotel Abad Plaza in Ernakulam. The discussions took place in the backdrop of the rehearsal shows for AMMA’s foreign tour.

Following this, a series of ”discussions” took place during the shoot of Dileep’s upcoming film titled ”Georgettan’s Pooram”. During the shoot of this film, Pulsar Suni’s pictures were seen in the background. Throughout the police investigation, the actor has maintained that he does not know Pulsar Suni at all.

READ: What did Kavya Madhavan tell the cops?

His wife, Kavya Madhavan, repeated the same to the police when they questioned her yesterday. However, Pulsar Suni’s statement to the police was that Dileep had demanded ”original” video of the attacked actress and that he had delivered the memory card with the images of the attack to Kavya Madhavan’s firm. When questioned by the cops last evening, Kavya Madhavan has denied any knowledge of this. Reports say that she broke down several times during the police interrogation.