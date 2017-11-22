Malayalam actress attack case: Dileep named as 8th accused, Manju Warrier set to be named as witness

Manorama News reported that it has accessed a copy of the charge sheet which names actor Dileep as the 8th accused in the Malayalam actress attack case and that his former wife and leading actress, Manju Warrier has been named as a witness. (IE image)

Manorama News has on Wednesday morning reported that it has accessed a copy of the charge sheet which names actor Dileep as the 8th accused in the Malayalam actress attack case and that his former wife and leading actress, Manju Warrier has been named as a witness. According to Manorama’s report, the final charge sheet will have 385 witnesses, out of which more than 50 witnesses are from the film industry. If the report is correct, this is the first-of-its-kind case that is happening in Kerala, where one of the accused in a kidnapping and sexual harassment case is leading hero in the Malayalam film industry and the victim is a leading heroine.

There were local media reports earlier, stating that actor Dileep has attempted to influence witnesses and that this has been raised by the police in the report. Further, according to the report by Mathrubhumi News a few days ago, the police investigation team states that the actor tried to record the statement of the prime accused Pulsar Suni’s jail mate, Charlie. It is pertinent to note that at first Charlie was to give a statement but withdrew from it thereafter. The police view it as Dileep’s interference in the case once he was out on bail.

Further, the police say that the actor influenced an employee of the textile showroom that is owned by his wife, Kavya Madhavan. In this case, the employee had changed statement and the police are again citing this as the actor’s attempt to influence witnesses in the case.

READ: Will Manju Warrier be named witness in the case?

The question that has been doing the rounds is whether Manju Warrier will be made a witness in this case. A report by Mathrubhumi news had stated that it would be unlikely as the actress had expressed reservations. However, today’s report in Manorama News states that the charge sheet will name Manju Warrier as witness.