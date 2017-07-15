Malayalam actress assault case: Actor Dileep’s bail plea rejected

The actor, however, can challenge the court’s order in the same court or higher courts including the Kerela High Court. (ANI)

The Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Actor Dileep, who was accused of assaulting a Malayalam actress, according to ANI. The court has sent him to judicial remand till 25th July. Yesterday, the court had extended his police custody till today. The magistrate court granted police custody of the actor till 5 pm today, partly allowing a prosecution plea, when he was produced on expiry of the two-day custody granted on July 12, as per PTI reports.

The actor, however, can challenge the court’s order in the same court or higher courts including the Kerela High Court. According to manoramaonline.com, the actor was today booed by the crowd outside the court premises when he was taken to jail. The actor also did not respond to the questions by the media. The police today have not sought the actor’s custody any further and Dileep told the court that he did not have any complaint against police, as per manoramaonline.com. Earlier, in its application, the prosecution sought police custody of the actor for three more days saying it was necessary for carrying out the investigation in the case, as per PTI.

Later, the police took the actor, arrested on July 10, to the Aluva Police Club for interrogation. Earlier, the local court had remanded the actor to 14 days judicial custody. Special Prosecutor A Sureshan has said the prosecution has nothing to hide. We have all the sufficient records and evidence with us in the case, Special Prosecutor A Sureshan told reporters, the report added.