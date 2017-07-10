Malayalam actress abduction case: Cops arrest Kerala actor Dileep

The case was registered on a complaint made by the Women’s Collective in Cinema (WCC) and Women Lawyers Association. (Image: IE)

Popular Malyalam actor Dileep on Monday evening was arrested by the local police in connection with an assault case on an actress, reported CNN News 18. On July 7, the Kerala Women’s Commission had registered a case against the actor and three others from the industry over their alleged derogatory comments against an actress who was abducted and molested in a moving car earlier this year. As per a PTI report, the case was registered on a complaint made by the Women’s Collective in Cinema (WCC) and Women Lawyers Association. Speaking to the news agency, VU Kuriakose, Director of Women’s Commission had earlier said, “A case was registered today and evidence collection will begin soon.”

The police had last week questioned Dileep and famous film director Nadirsha for as long as 13 hours in connection with the probe. Based on the interrogation, the police had even raided a business premisis of his wife Kavya Madhavan. As per an Indian Express report, the police took Dileep into custody on Monday morning and his arrest was recorded in the evening. Conspiracy behind the attack was hatched years back and earlier this year, the actress was once again attacked in the night of February 19 in a moving car near Kochi.

It all started when certain comments were made by actor Dileep, Salim Kumar, Aju Joseph and director Saji Nandiyat on social media sites after a popular actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours. The accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17, later escaped in a busy area in Kochi.

The National Women’s Commission had directed the state DGP to file a report within two days related to the attack against the actress. Six persons, including ‘Pulsar’ Suni, Martin and Vigeesh have been arrested in connection with the case.