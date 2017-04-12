Malappuram Lok Sabha bypoll: Voting begins in 1100 polling stations in Kerala

Voting today began in Kerala’s Malappuram Lok Sabha Lok Sabha constituency where by-poll is going on.

Voting today began in Kerala’s Malappuram Lok Sabha Lok Sabha constituency where by-poll is going on. Over 13 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise.

The main contenders are Congress-led-UDF candidate P K Kunhalikutty of Indian Union Muslim League, CPI-M candidate M B Faizal of ruling LDF and BJP’s N Sreeprakash.

Six independents are also in the fray.

There are more than 1100 polling stations in the constituency with a total electorate of 13,12,693.

The seat fell vacant following the death of former Union Minister and IUML leader E Ahamed.

The high voltage campaign saw workers of UDF, LDF and BJP engaged in hectic canvassing.

The UDF is making all out efforts to retain their stronghold while the ruling LDF is trying for an upset win.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Ahamed had won the seat by a margin of 1,94,739 votes against CPI(M)’s P K Sainaba.

UDF sought votes to protect secularism and strengthen secular forces at the national level while LDF attacked BJP on various issues.

BJP highlighted the achievements the NDA government at the Centre and the “anti-people” policies of Kerala government.

(With agency inputs)