Malappuram bypoll 2017: ‘Within limits of law I will ensure clean slaughterhouses and ensure beef’, says BJP’s N Sree Prakash

N Shree Prakash is one of the nine candidadtes contesting Malappuram bypoll. (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) candidate N Sree Prakash contesting in Malappuram bypoll said on Sunday that within limits of law he will ensure clean slaughterhouses and will ensure beef, reported the news agency ANI. Prakash was talking to reporters ahead of the election to be held on April 12, 2017. Malappuram is one of the 545 Lok Sabha Constituencies of India coming under Malappuram District of Kerala State. According to the election commission (EC), there are 1,312,693 registered voters in 2017 Malappuram Lok Sabha Constituency bypoll. As many as nine candidates this time are contesting the elections along with N Sree Prakash including PK Kunhalikutty of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), MB Faisal of Communist Party of Indian (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and six independent candidates namely PPA Sageer, Kunjalikutty Kulambil Padinharekara, Muhammed Musliyar N, Muhammed Faisal, AK Shaji and K Shajimon. The results will be published on April 17, 2017.

In last Indian General Election in 2014, Malappuram Lok Sabha Constituency was won by Former minister E Ahamed IUML, one of the longest-serving parliamentarians from Kerala State.

The Malappuram bypolls was in the headlines in March after a political controversy had broken out on reports alleging that the office of Kerala’s Culture Minister AK Balan had communicated that the minister cannot share the dais with BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan and had termed the latter as an “extremist”. K Ranganath, General secretary of Neyyatinkara Thunchan Bhakthi Prasthanam study center had raised this allegation and had stated that on several previous occasions, he had reminded the Culture Minister regarding the event and at each time, he had agreed to be present. But on the day of the event, the Minister’s private secretary had communicated that he would not share the dais with an “extremist” like Kummanam Rajasekharan.