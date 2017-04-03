Malappuram byelection 2017: BJP candidate promises ‘decent’ stalls that sell ‘quality’ beef if elected; CPI(M) slams it as ‘vote bank politics’

BJP candidate N Sreeprakash during campaign. (Facebook)

All eyes are on the Malappuram byelections this year, where the Kerala state unit of the BJP is gearing up to take on the Muslim League bastion that goes to polls this month in order elect a replacement for the late E.Ahamed. The CPM too is a big contender in the Malappuram byelections.

In an unexpected twist that took everyone by surprise, BJP’s candidate in Malappuram N Sreeprakash promised to open ‘decent’ stalls that sell beef if elected. “Within the limits of law, I will ensure clean slaughterhouses and ensure good quality beef, ” BJP’s candidate in Malappuram N Sreeprakash said.

He categorically stated that BJP in Kerala had no issues with people eating ‘good quality’ beef as there is no ban in the state, unlike other states where cow slaughter had been banned under Congress rule.

He pointed out, “There are reports which show that people in other states have been eating dead cattle!”

Further, BJP state general secretary M.T. Ramesh reiterated the party’s stand on Sunday that the party’s state unit has no issues on beef consumption in Kerala as there is no ban in the state.

He said, “Kerala does not have a ban of beef and people are free to eat what they want. The state unit of BJP is not against beef consumption.”

Following this development, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told ANI, “BJP is doing this and destroying the country’s communal harmony. This is being done for vote bank politics and consolidating the Hindutva votebank. What the BJP says in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, north east and what it says in Kerala are totally opposite to each other. They are using this as an issue for communal polarisation.”