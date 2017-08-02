Making all efforts to give relief to flood-affected districts of Rajasthan, says Minister Gulab Chand Kataria

Kataria said 1,514 people were provided help in 24 relief camps set up in flood-affected districts. (ANI)

As many as 59 people have died in flood-affected areas of Rajasthan and the state government has made all possible efforts in providing relief to those districts, Disaster Management and Relief Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said today. More than 1,290 villages were affected due to heavy rainfall in Barmer, Pali, Sirohi and Jalore districts, he said during a monthly review meeting of the department. Thirty-six people were swept away in water and 20 were killed in lightning strikes while three died in building collapse.

Kataria said 1,514 people were provided help in 24 relief camps set up in flood-affected districts where 4,614 houses were completely damaged while 39 people in Jalore and three in Pali districts were airlifted to safety. Of those killed in the flood-affected areas, the state has compensated the family members of 42 people with financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each, he said, adding the government has sanctioned Rs 1.68 crore for this purpose.