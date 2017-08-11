Make singing of Vande Mataram must in all schools, says BJP MLA Raj Purohit

Raj Purohit today said the Centre should make the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory in all schools in the country. (Photo: Twitter)

The BJP chief whip in the Maharashtra Assembly, Raj Purohit, today said the Centre should make the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory in all schools in the country. The veteran MLA welcomed the Mumbai civic body’s decision to make the recitation of ‘Vande Mataram’ compulsory in the civic body-run schools. The general body of the Shiv Sena-ruled Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) had yesterday passed a proposal to make singing of the national song compulsory in the civic-run schools twice a week. The proposal has been sent to the civic commissioner for an administrative nod. Speaking in the Assembly, Purohit termed it as a good move. “I congratulate the BMC (officially called the MCGM) for making the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ compulsory in its schools. It is a good move,” said the BJP chief whip in the lower house.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, Purohit said the Centre should replicate this move at the national-level. “I am also going to make a request to HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to make the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ mandatory in all schools across the country,” he said. “I have written a letter and will send it to him soon,” the lawmaker from Mumbai said.