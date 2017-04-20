‘Make in UP’ on lines of PM’s Make in India campaign

UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked his officials to start schemes for the success of ‘Make in UP’. Asking officials to ensure that banking services are extended to a maximum number of people, he said a drive should be launched for opening new accounts. The chief minister also expressed dissatisfaction over slow pace of ‘stand up’ scheme and instructed officials to ensure meeting target of loans to SC/ST and woman entrepreneurs per bank branch, which would also pave the way for economic development of the state and creation of employment opportunities.

Taking strong exception to certain finance companies duping investors, the chief minister, at a presentation of the state institutional finance department here Tuesday night, directed that a plan be prepared to act stringently against defaulter companies. He also asked officials to identify such companies which have been duping investors and said stringent laws should be used against them.

For the benefit of state’s 12 lakh pensioners, the chief minister said digital life certificates should be linked to Aadhar and government departments must ensure that pension amounts are disbursed to people’s bank accounts through a digital transfer by the first day of each month.