Make BJP invincible: Amit Shah tells partymen in UP

Making the BJP “invincible” should be the goal of party workers and leaders, its chief Amit Shah today said as he stressed on greater co-ordination between the government and the organisation to continue growing from strength to strength. “After forming governments in some of the states, the BJP has not lost and is continuously augmenting its strength. In this scenario, our target should be to build a BJP which is invincible,” Shah said addressing party office bearers here on the first day of his three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. He said that the state was in disarray when the BJP won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election but the Yogi Aditynath Government has within three months fulfilled promises such as loan waiver for farmers and record purchase of wheat.

“In five years, the state government will fulfil each and every promise mentioned in the Sankalp Patra,” the BJP chief was quoted as saying in a party statement. The BJP chief said the party’s workers are its strength. “It is because of the hard work of the party workers that we were able to secure big wins in the country and the state. With better co-ordination between the government and organisation, we will take the policies and work of the Centre and the state government to the people,” Shah said. The BJP chief arrived on a day when two SP and one BSP MLCs quit. The development assumes significance as the saffron party has to soon take a decision on five of its ministers in Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who are not members of either of the two Houses.

Besides Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Mohsin Raza are not members of either the state assembly or the legislative council and will have to get elected to one of the Houses to continue as ministers. Shah said the BJP is against the political use of bureaucracy, which has been rampant till now. “Our government will break this tradition. We are giving opportunities to officials, who are performing well. The atmosphere of the state is changing rapidly.” The government has been formed to address the grievances of the public, 52-year-old Shah said, adding “the work of the government will reach the doorsteps of the people”.

He said the Adityanath Government has taken drastic steps to combat corruption in different departments. “Our priority is to establish the rule of law in the state, and we will do this. Our bigger responsibility is to serve the 22 crore people of the state with whose help we were able to bring about a systemic transformation here,” he said. Prior to this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision and BJP chief Amit Shah for his “hard work” that made the BJP the largest party in the world.

“Apart from the loan waiver, it is for the first time that so many children have been given books and uniform. Payments have been made to 100 per cent of sugarcane farmers. Dial-100 facility is being strengthened so that people could get immediate help. The government is working with full sensitivity,” he said. Addressing the gathering, UP BJP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also credited the workers and the top leadership for the party’s growth. The BJP has emerged as a force to reckon with in the country as well as the state, he said. UP in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Om Mathur, national general secretary Anil Jain, national joint general secretary (Organisation) Shivprakash and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, district presidents, district in-charges, mayors, state office bearers, national office bearers, heads of various morchas and spokespersons took part in the meeting, the statement released by the UP BJP said.