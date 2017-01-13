Makar Sankranti Recipes: From Til Gur ke Laddoo to Pulipitha, check out the top mouth-watering dishes

Patishapta is associated with both Assam and Bengal and is a favourite in every Bengali household.(Facebook)

The never-ending list of festivals in India is continuing and they are all being celebrated with gusto. With the onset of the New Year a number of fests come together. Knocking on the doors is Makar Sankranti, which is an important festival marking the shift of the sun into zodiacal sign of ‘Makara’ or Capricorn – it will be celebrated on Saturday. This Hindu festival marks the onset of longer days and is observed in various parts of Indian sub continent. The festivals is called ‘Poush Sankranti’ in West Bengal, ‘Bhogali Bihu’ in Assam, Maghi’ in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal whereas in Gujrat it is called ‘Uttrayan’. Makar Sankranti is observed in a different way in different regions but as is common to every festival, food plays a very important role in this festival too. 5 most famous Makar Sankranti dishes are:

5 most famous Makar Sankranti dishes are:

Til Gur ke Laddoo: This is a compulsion at every household celebrating the festival since til. Also called sesame is a harvest of this season. Sesame is mixed with ‘gur’ or jaggery which are then shaped into round laddoo like balls.

Patishapta: This dish is associated with both Assam and Bengal and is a favourite in every Bengali household. Patishapta is rice crepes stuffed with khoya and coconut.

Pulipitha: Pulipitha are dumplings made out of rice flour with coconut stuffings which are dropped into thickened milk concoction and boiled to perfection. This too is an authentic Bengali sweet dish which h is enjoyed on this festival.

Pinni: Very few ingredients goes into the making of this delicious and healthy snack. Wheat flour, nuts, clarified butter and milk solids and combined together to make these round shaped sweets which is a Punjabi favourite.

Makara Chaula: Makara Chaula is a dish of Odisha which uses freshly harvested ingredients like rice, coconut, sesame and jaggery.

Festivals are just an excuse to enjoy those yummy variants of food which are not made otherwise. Makar Sankranti being no exception follows the common rules of festival.