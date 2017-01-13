Makar Sankranti 2017 Wishes: Best Makar Sankranti SMS, Whatsapp & Facebook Messages to send Happy Makar Sankranti greetings

Makar Sankranti is celebrated by flying kites and eating til gur ladoos. (Financial Express graphics)

Happy Makar Sankranti 2017: Get your patang and manja ready because this Saturday is Makar Sankranti. The holiday falls every year on January 14, although due to the earth’s revolutions, it is predicted that by the year 2050, it will fall on January 15, according to India Times. The festival, which is known by many names like Uttarayan, Maghi and Khichdi Parv, marks the start of the spring. It is celebrated by flying kites and eating til chikki, however, over the years, it has gained a certain amount of notoriety as many birds are injured by the kite threads. Another popular food during this festival is til gur laddoos. You must have heard of the popular Marathi saying, “Til gur kha, god god bola (eat sweets and say sweet things).” On this joyous day, here are some heartwarming greetings to share with your family and friends:

**Hope the festival of Makar Sankranti

Brings you lots of happiness, bliss

And good times in your life.

**With great devotion,

Fervour and gaiety,

With rays of joy and hope,

Wish you and your family,

Happy Makar Sankranti!

**The festival of joy

And new beginnings is here.

We wish you a very auspicious

And happy Makar Sankranti.

**Makar Sankranti, the festival of the sun, is here

May it bring you wisdom and joy,

And light up your life

For the entire new year!

**Wishing that you always soar high,

Just like the kites in the sky.

Happy Makar Sankranti

To you and your family!

**May the sun radiate peace,

Prosperity and happiness

On your life

On this Makar Sankranti and always!