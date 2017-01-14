Makar Sankranti 2017: JD(U) state President has invited me and I will go, says BJP leader Sushil Modi

Commenting on the invitation given by the opposition, BJP leader Sushil Modi said “It should not be seen as a political move, JDU state President has invited me and I will go.” (Source: ANI)

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s show of bonhomie at a function in the state, Janata Dal United’s state President Vashista Narayan Singh has invited some of Bharatiya Janata Party’s leaders to his residence for a ‘dahi chura and tilkut’ feast on Sunday to celebrate Makar Sankranti. Commenting on the invitation given by the opposition, BJP leader Sushil Modi said “It should not be seen as a political move, JDU state President has invited me and I will go.”

JD(U) celebrates all such annual events along with its allies, but this is for the first time that it has also invited the opposition. Though, BJP being a ex-ally of the current ruling party in the state, has been a part for JD(U)’s Makar Sankranti fest in the past. But since the parties parted ways in 2013, none of BJP leaders have attended any such celebrations since past three years.

As per media reports, CM Nitish Kumar will first visit a similar function hosted by his allies Lalu Prasand Yadav and his Rastriya Janata Dal party leaders before arriving at Vashista Narayan Singh’s residence.

Earlier while speaking to media, Singh said “I am looking forward to BJP leaders joining the feast as I have sent invitations to them and am inviting them again through media.” The capital city of Bihar will witness two big feasts, one by RJD chief Lalu Prasad and the other by JD(U). The celebration will be a mix-bag of their party leaders and workers as well as members of the opposition.