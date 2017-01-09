Majority of Hindus secular, but got carried away by ‘a man who speaks well’: Asaduddin Owaisi

On being asked about national anthem ruling, Owaisi said that “there is law and he will follow it. (PTI)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that first thought striking his mind after hearing the word ‘beef’, is that “he will love to eat beef if it is ‘halal'”. On being asked about national anthem ruling, Owaisi said that “there is law and I will follow it.” Owaisi made his remarks at India Today Conclave event on Monday.

Speaking on ISIS’ emergence and terrorism, he said that radicalism should be condemned and there is no question of condoning it. He added that ISIS’ evil ideology is a threat to the world. He said that young Muslims joining ISIS is a cause of concern. Speaking on secularism, his favorite topic, he argued that whole debate of secularism is failing as only four Muslim parliamentarians are from southern states.

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Owaisi said that majority of Hindus are secular, but they got carried away by a ‘man’ who speaks well.

“There are only four Muslim MPs from South India. The whole debate of secularism is failing. If Supreme Court can identify Hindutva as a way of life, why can’t Islamism,” he said. “The evil ideology of ISIS is a threat to whole world, not only India. No radicalisation should ever happen I believe majority of Hindus are secular but unfortunately they got carried away by a man who speaks well,” he added. Owaisi also discussed federalim and democracy, he said: “I believe in democracy, I have the right to say what I say.” ” This talk of Hindi being the dominant culture, language is not right. We have to understand that federalism in an important aspect of our Constitution,” he said.