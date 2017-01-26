Major train accident averted in Maharashtra, Central Railways suspects sabotage

The Madgaon-bound Janshatabdi Express, carrying 700 passengers was delayed by fifteen minutes because of the stoppage.

Days after the Kanpur train derailment, another major railway accident in the country, has today been averted in Maharashtra, as timely action by the driver near Divya Railway station has stopped the Jan Shatabdi Express from going over a disrepair railway track. The Madgaon-bound Janshatabdi Express, carrying 700 passengers was delayed by fifteen minutes because of the stoppage.

Central railway authorities suspect that it is a case of sabotage. General Manager D.K Sharma confirmed such a possibility and said a probe has been ordered. Loco pilots applied emergency brakes in the nick of time.

Continuing investigation on the recent derailments in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur and Andhra Pradesh’s Kuneru area, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the sabotage angle. The agency has taken over the probe in these cases following an order from the Home Ministry, official sources said today.

An NIA team has already conducted an inspection of the site in Vizianagaram near Kuneru where Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express went off the track to ascertain if it was an “act of terror” as the railway suspected sabotage. 39 people were killed in the accident that took place on Saturday.

The role of Pakistan’s snooping agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the derailment of Indore-Patna train on November 20 last year in Kanpur in which 150 people lost their lives is also being looked into. Three persons arrested by Bihar Police in this connection had claimed sabotage by the ISI. However, the NIA has found no evidence or input to this effect during its preliminary probe.

Moti Paswan, Uma Shankar and Mukesh Yadav, arrested from East Champaran district of Bihar, had claimed they had received Rs 3 lakh to plant IEDs at Ghorasahan railway station on October 1 last year. The three had claimed they worked for the ISI and reportedly confessed about its possible role in the derailment. The NIA had registered a case in this regard and started its probe. A team of officials had also gone to Bihar to question the accused.

(With inputs from agencies)