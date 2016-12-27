Major tragedy averted: Indigo, SpiceJet planes come face-to-face at Delhi airport

A major tragedy was averted when two planes came face to face at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. (ANI Iamge)

A major tragedy was averted when two planes came face to face at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. The incident was reported to aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). A probe has been initiated into the matter. According to TV reports, the two planes, one Indigo flight and another SpiceJet, came face-to-face at the runway. According to Times Now report, miscommunication from Air traffic controller (ATC) is believed to be the reason behind the incident. All the passengers and crew members of both the aircraft were safe. “An Indigo flight 6C-729 which was coming from Lucknow to Delhi with 176 passengers on board, post landing on the taxi way saw a SpiceJet aircraft in front of it,” Indigo spokesperson Ajay Jesra told IANS.

“The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and the matter has been reported to Air Traffic Control (ATC) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA),” Jesra said.

Watch the video

It has been an eventful day at airports in the country. This took place after Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight skidded off at Dabolim airport in Goa. As many as 15 persons suffered minor injuries after the flight 9W 2374, whilst taking off from the ‘HANSA runway 26’ aborted takeoff and spun around 360 degrees. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate the matter.

The incident took place at around 5 AM. Flight 9W 2374 which had arrived from Dubai and was bound for Mumbai, was about to take off when it skidded off the runway.

Jet Airways issued three updates following the incident, in its latest statement the company said, “We are planning to deploy our wide-body Boeing 777 with a capacity to seat 346 guests, to facilitate their travel between Mumbai and Goa. We are fully cooperating with various authorities, including the DGCA and AAIB, for investigation into the incident. Guests are advised to visit the Jet Airways website or contact the Jet Airways Contact Centre for updated status on our flights to/from Goa. We will issue subsequent updates as more details are available.”

An Indian Navy spokesperson tweeted that the runway had been made operational after the incident. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would jointly investigate the incident. When the evacuation was on, the aircraft tilted forward, an eyewitness said, triggering panic among passengers. Navy sources said 15 people suffered “minor injuries and fractures” in the process.