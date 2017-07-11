Major tragedy averted as AirAsia passenger opens exit door mid air just ahead of landing at Ranchi airport

The incident took place on Monday night.

A major tragedy was averted at the Ranchi airport after an AirAsia passenger opened the exit door of the aircraft just before the landing of the aircraft. The incident took place on Monday night. The passenger has been handed over to the police officials and is being interrogated, ANI reported. All passengers are safe, ANI report added.

Earlier, in the month of April, a major mishap was averted when a Vistara flight was asked to abort its take off at the last moment to avoid crashing into an approaching Indian Air Force (IAF) plane in Chandigarh, PTI reported. The report said that the airplane was landing on the same runway at the International Airport. At the time of the incident, the Vistara flight had 151 passengers on board and was scheduled for departure at 3.20 pm. However, the flight got delayed due to some reasons and left after 5 pm. The air-traffic control asked the flight to return even as it accelerated for take off. After the incident, Vistara tweeted, “regret the trouble, take off was aborted as per instructions from ATC at Chandigarh airport.”

IAF officials said that the decision to abort take off of the private airline was taken by the ATC keeping in view the safety norms.