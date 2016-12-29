Major setback for Sasikala and AIADMK? Madras High Court Judge raises ‘doubt’ over Jayalalithaa’s death

The secrecy over Jayalalithaa’s health updates was a cause of much public outrage and has been expressed openly by the people of Tamil Nadu, adding to the boiling pot of political speculation as to whether Sasikala’s niece Deepa should be brought in to lead the party. (Reuters)

In an unexpected and a rather shocking twist, a Madras High Court Judge has been reported by India Today TV channel as saying, “I have my own doubts about Jayalalithaa’s death. Why was her health kept a secret? Truth should be revealed now.”

Actress Gautami had also raised several concerns in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hinting that there needs to be a probe to investigate who had taken the decisions pertaining to Jayalalithaa’s treatment at the Apollo Hospital. However, the actress did not name Sasikala Natarajan at any point of time.

The secrecy over Jayalalithaa’s health updates was a cause of much public outrage and has been expressed openly by the people of Tamil Nadu, adding to the boiling pot of political speculation as to whether Sasikala’s niece Deepa should be brought in to lead the party.

However, rumours were quickly put to rest as the nation witnessed how Sasikala and her entire family flocked together at Jayalalithaa’s funeral. To the general public and all political parties, it brought back memories of how Jayalalithaa herself had once stood behind MGR’s body in 1987 and later taken the fight to the masses, pitching herself as MGR’s political heir and she scripted history thereafter.

Now the Madras High Court judge’s observations have come as a shocking twist to the speculations around Jayalalithaa’s death.

Will truth finally come out in the open? Lets wait and watch!