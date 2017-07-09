Major rivers in Uttar Pradesh flowing above danger mark

According to a report of the Central Water Commission (CWC), River Sharda is flowing above the danger mark at Shardanagar, while River Ghagra is flowing above the danger mark at Elgin Bridge and Ayodhya. (PTI)

With several parts of Uttar Pradesh receiving heavy rains, major rivers have started rising with Ghaghra and Sharda flowing above the danger mark at some places, officials said. According to a report of the Central Water Commission (CWC), River Sharda is flowing above the danger mark at Shardanagar, while River Ghagra is flowing above the danger mark at Elgin Bridge and Ayodhya. Other rivers which have been rising include Rapti, Kawano and Burhi Rapti. Heavy rains have lashed some parts of the state with Bhinga recording 75 mm, Ayodhya 55 mm, Bansi 41.4 mm, Palliakalan 23.8 mm rainfall today, the CWC report said.

The Met office here said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers has occurred at many places in the eastern region and at a few places in the western districts of Uttar Pradesh. Principal Secretary, Irrigation, Suresh Chandra has inspected the Elgin-Charsandi dam and directed officials concerned to take precautions.