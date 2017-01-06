Major reforms in Indian Army in the offing; retirement age to be raised?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (R). (File Photo)

In major reforms move, the Narendra Modi government is looking to unveil striking reforms to turn the Indian Army into one of the finest fighting units in the world with infrastructure and manpower to match (reportedly, Army will jettison excess baggage) to back up talk with action wherever the need arises. A TimesNow report has quoted the Shekatkhar Panel report proposals to indicate that a major reforms initiative is being readied. This is expected to apply to all levels of the forces starting from the bottom. The initiative is also expected to tackle the perpetual shortage of manpower, especially in the higher ranks.

Among the initiatives is to outsource quite a few major services to private sector in order to cut costs and use the money in a better way to ensure the Army stays in battle-ready condition at all times.