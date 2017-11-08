Major fire in godown partly contained in Kolkata

The major fire broke out in a godown near the Armenian ghat in the central part of Kolkata.(ANI file photo)

The major fire, which broke out in a godown near the Armenian ghat in the central part of the city last night, was partly contained this morning, fire brigade sources said. Ten fire tenders are at the spot now to douse the flames which have been fuelled by presence of diesel kept in barrels, they said. “We are locating the pockets of fire, showering them with water and this will take some more time to completely douse the blaze,” they said. There was no report of any injury.

The fire broke out at bout 8 PM yesterday at the godown with diesel kept in 20 barrels in it, Fire Brigade Minister Sovan Chatterjee had said last night. The godown was owned by the Kolkata Port Trust and leased out to a private transport company, fire brigade sources said. Water was sprayed from the Hooghly river and Strand Road side. Foam was also used to control the flame since the fire broke out 12 hours ago. The sources said there was no information about anyone being trapped inside the godown.