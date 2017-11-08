Major embarrassment for Rahul Gandhi! Nand Lal, face of demonetisation, says note ban actually helped

Lal’s statement became a virtual embarrassment for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi as he had used the iconic picture in his anti-demonetisation campaign. (Image: OfficeofRG and ANI)

Nand Lal, an Army veteran who was clicked while crying standing in a queue to exchange banned banknotes last year, today said that demonetisation actually helped. Lal’s statement became a virtual embarrassment for Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi as he had used the iconic picture in his anti-demonetisation campaign. “Jo bhi governmemnt aaye, mein uska isteqbaal karta hu, or marte dum tak karunga,” he said while speaking to news agency ANI (Whichever government comes, I bow down to it).

“Mai to kehta hu hoke fayeda hua,” Lal said while replying to a question where a reporter asked for a reaction on demonetisation (I would say demonetisation benefitted).

In his reaction, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Nand Lal supports Modi. “Rahul Gandhi has tweeted against Demonetisation by using Nand Lal but Nand Lal has stated on record that he supports Modi Ji,” Prasad said.

The photo of Nand Lal breaking down after losing his spot in a queue at a bank had gone viral. The man had reportedly waited in the queue for days to collect his pension. On that day, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted the picture of Nand Lal crying.

Exactly a year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes as a measure to fight blackmoney, corruption, fake currency and terror funding. Meanwhile, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi termed demonetisation as a “tragedy” and a “thoughtless act” and alleged that due to it livelihood of millions of honest Indians were destroyed.

The Congress VP said his party stood with all those people who have suffered due to demonetisation, which was announced this day last year by the prime minister.