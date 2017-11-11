Do you consume liquor at Delhi hotels, clubs, restaurants? Its record will be maintained, here is why

An official said a number teams of the excise department would soon visit hotels, restaurants and clubs and ensure that there is strict compliance to the order. (PTI)

The Delhi government has directed hotels, restaurants and clubs to maintain a proper record of liquor being served at their premises, failing which strict action would be initiated, including cancellation of licences. The move came after it was observed by the excise department that proper procedure for buying and selling liquor was not being following by restaurants, hotels and clubs. “In the recent past, it has been reported by the inspecting team (of the department) that liquor for some other vends were found at various licensee premises of clubs, hotels and restaurants. “Hence, to eliminate the scope of indulgence in any malpractice, all the licensees of hotels/restaurants/clubs are hereby directed to maintain proper records of all receipts and sale of liquor,” the department said in its order. It said strict compliance to the order is solicited from all licensees of these establishments with 15 days, failing which action deemed fit may be initiated, including suspension or cancellation of license.

